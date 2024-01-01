Can Term Life Insurance Cover Funeral Expenses?

First, let’s answer the primary query: Can term life insurance cover funeral expenses?

The straightforward answer is Yes, term life insurance can be used to cover funeral expenses since the death benefit provided can be allocated by beneficiaries in any manner they see fit, including for funeral costs.



How Much Does a Funeral Cost?





Understanding the costs involved in funerals is vital. As of 2024, according to the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA), the average cost of a funeral with burial in the USA is approximately $9,420. This typically includes the basic service fees, casket, embalming, viewing, burial, and other related costs.





What Exactly is Term Life Insurance?





Term life insurance is a type of life insurance that provides coverage at a fixed rate of payments for a limited period, known as the policy term.

Once the term expires, coverage at the original premium rate is no longer guaranteed, and the client must forgo coverage or potentially obtain further coverage with different payments or conditions.

NOTE: You may outlive the duration of the life insurance coverage provided by your term life policy.





How Does Term Life Insurance Work?





When you purchase a term life insurance policy, you select a term length—common durations are 10, 15, 20, or 30 years.

If you pass away during this term, the insurance company pays a predetermined amount to your beneficiaries. These funds can be used at their discretion, whether for settling debts, funding living expenses, or covering funeral and burial costs.







Which Type of Life Insurance is Best to Cover Funeral Expenses?





To answer this, let’s compare term life insurance to permanent life insurance with guaranteed approval.





Here’s why permanent life insurance often comes out ahead for covering funeral expenses:

Security: Permanent life insurance ensures coverage for life as long as premiums are paid, providing peace of mind that funeral costs will be covered. You may outlive a term life policy.

Permanent life insurance ensures coverage for life as long as premiums are paid, providing peace of mind that funeral costs will be covered. You may outlive a term life policy. Cash Value: Some policies accrue cash value that can be borrowed against if needed, which is not an option with term insurance. Term insurance has no cash value.

Some policies accrue cash value that can be borrowed against if needed, which is not an option with term insurance. Term insurance has no cash value. Fixed Premiums: Unlike term life, which can increase premiums at each renewal, permanent life insurance has fixed premiums.





Guaranteed Acceptance Permanent Life Insurance, often known as guaranteed issue life insurance, offers lifelong coverage without medical exams or health questions.

It’s designed for those who might have health issues that make other insurance types cost-prohibitive or impossible to qualify for.

If you’re a senior, have health issues, or have been turned down for life insurance, this may be the right choice for you.





How Does Guaranteed Acceptance Permanent Life Insurance Work?





This insurance offers a smaller coverage amount but guarantees acceptance.

Premiums are generally higher compared to other policies due to the increased risk the insurer accepts by foregoing a medical exam.

You may be able to purchase up to $25,000 of guaranteed life insurance coverage, people ages 45 to 85 are guaranteed approval for coverage.





Features and Benefits of Guaranteed Acceptance Life Insurance include:

Guaranteed Approval: No medical exams or health questions asked.

No medical exams or health questions asked. Fixed Premiums: Premiums that do not increase over time.

Premiums that do not increase over time. Graded Death Benefit: Full death benefits might not be available until after two years of maintaining the policy (to protect against high-risk clients).







Pros and Cons of Guaranteed Life Insurance





Pros of Guaranteed Life Insurance

Easy Qualification – Guaranteed acceptance for ages 45 to 85 (*50-75 in NY)

– Guaranteed acceptance for ages 45 to 85 (*50-75 in NY) Fixed Cost Over Lifetime – Rates never increase.

– Rates never increase. Coverage for Life – Lifetime protection.





Cons of Guaranteed Life Insurance



Higher Premiums compared to traditional life insurance policies.

compared to traditional life insurance policies. Waiting Period for Full Benefits – Graded death benefits the first 2 years you are insured. If you pass away during the first 2 years, your beneficiary receives the premiums you paid plus 10% interest. Full death benefits are paid if you pass away after being insured for 2 years. Accidental death has full coverage from the first day you are insured.





What If I Have Health Problems?





Individuals with health problems often find it challenging to secure affordable life insurance.

Guaranteed life insurance emerges as a crucial option here, ensuring that coverage is still attainable despite health issues.





What If I Have Been Turned Down for Life Insurance?





If you’ve been turned down for life insurance before, due to age or health, a guaranteed acceptance policy is particularly appealing.

It removes the uncertainty of qualification, providing a straightforward path to securing coverage.





Is Term Life The Right Choice to Cover Funeral Expenses?





While term life insurance can certainly be utilized to cover funeral expenses, it’s essential to weigh the potential risks of outliving the policy term or facing significantly higher premiums as you age.

Consequently, guaranteed acceptance permanent life insurance may offer a more reliable and stress-free solution for managing funeral costs.

Now, knowing all the details and having considered the financial planning implications, you might be wondering how to proceed. It's wise to request a free quote for guaranteed life insurance to fully understand your options and premiums.

Plan your financial future carefully, consider the longevity and guaranteed acceptance of a permanent life insurance policy, and balance it against the flexibility and initially lower costs of term life insurance.

Remember, the goal is to provide peace of mind for yourself and financial protection for your loved ones. Your choice in life insurance should reflect your personal circumstance, health, and financial planning strategy.

Each insurance choice offers unique advantages, so evaluate your needs, consider the pros and cons we discussed, and think about how long you'll need coverage and the potential growth of your financial responsibilities.

In preparing for eventualities, it’s crucial to choose not just any insurance but the right type, ensuring that it aligns with your long-term financial planning and provides adequate cover for your funeral expenses without burdening your loved ones.

Be thorough in your research and consider all aspects, including the intricacies of policy terms and potential changes to your health or financial status over time. This approach will guide you in making a well-informed decision about which type of life insurance best fits your requirements to cover funeral and other final expenses.





Summary

While term life insurance offers an initial, cost-effective way to cover funeral expenses, the lifetime coverage, fixed premiums, and absent health prerequisites of guaranteed acceptance permanent life insurance provide undeniable advantages, making it a preferred choice for ensuring funeral expenses are covered.

Always base your decision on detailed comparisons and thorough understanding, ensuring that you choose the best coverage for your end-of-life planning needs.





