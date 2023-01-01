Cheapest Life Insurance For Over 60s

Cheapest Life Insurance over 60s

What is the Cheapest Life Insurance for People over 60 years old?

When it comes to choosing the most affordable life insurance for people over sixty, you don’t have to look too far.

The answer is simple. Term Life Insurance is the cheapest life insurance for adults in their sixties.

Why is Term Life Cheaper Than Other Types of Life Insurance for People Over Sixty?

There are two basic types of life insurance: Term and Permanent.





Term Life Insurance vs. Permanent Life Insurance





Term Life Insurance

Term insurance is also known as temporary insurance providing coverage for a specific duration, usually up to thirty years.





Features of Term Insurance

Temporary Coverage

Term Options – 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35, or 40 years

Premium Never Increase

Coverage Amount Never Decrease

Death Benefit

Affordable Rates





Permanent Life Insurance

Permanent insurance is a type of coverage that provides lifetime protection as long as you pay your premiums on time.





Features of Term Life Insurance

Lifetime Protection

Death Benefit

Builds Cash Value

Loan Available from Cash Value





NOTE: Permanent life insurance usually costs up to 5-10 times more than term life insurance.

So, if you are in your 60s and need life insurance for 20 years or less, term life offers the cheapest policy.





Term Life Insurance Rates for People Over 60

10 year Term Life Sample Rates





Age $100,000 $250,000 $500,000

60 $29 $71 $117

61 $31 $67 $129

62 $35 $72 $138

63 $40 $82 $157

64 $43 $95 $182

65 $49 $107 $206

66 $54 $120 $254

67 $59 $132 $258

68 $63 $143 $279

69 $68 $154 $300





* Your life insurance rates may vary depending on your health, tobacco use, and of other factors.





Tips to Save on Life Insurance for People over 60





Compare Prices – Rates can vary quite a bit among insurers. Shop around for the right life insurance carrier. Make sure that you choose insurers with solid financial ratings, good customer service, and the policy options that you need.

– Rates can vary quite a bit among insurers. Shop around for the right life insurance carrier. Make sure that you choose insurers with solid financial ratings, good customer service, and the policy options that you need. Choose Term Life – Permanent life can cost 5-10 times more.

– Permanent life can cost 5-10 times more. Quit Smoking – Smokers pay up to 5 times more.

– Smokers pay up to 5 times more. Buy Now – Rates are based on your age and increase as you get older.

– Rates are based on your age and increase as you get older. Improve Your Health – Life insurance companies will give you a lower rate if you are in good health.

– Life insurance companies will give you a lower rate if you are in good health. Annual Payments – Insurers charge a service fee to process monthly premiums.

– Insurers charge a service fee to process monthly premiums. Lose Weight – Overweight and obese people pay more because they have a shorter life expectancy.

– Overweight and obese people pay more because they have a shorter life expectancy. Lower Cholesterol – People with high cholesterol are charged a higher rate for coverage.





If you are over 60 years old, you should make the decision to buy a life insurance policy as soon as possible. Waiting will only decrease the amount of term life coverage that you are able to buy and increase your cost of life insurance.





Choosing the Right Amount of Life Insurance





Another way to save on the cost of a life insurance policy is to buy the right amount of coverage, not more than you actually need.

Make sure you take time to consider the goals you want your insurance to accomplish, and how much insurance it will take to meet those goals.

Things to Consider When Determining How Much Life Insurance You Need:

Mortgage debt.

Credit card debt.

Auto loans.

Personal loans.

Your annual salary if you’re still working and your family needs this income.

Number of financial dependents you have.

What you want to leave your remaining family members, like leaving alife insurance legacy gift.

We recommend using a needs calculator to assist you in determining just how much life insurance is right for you and your situation.





Life Insurance Need Calculator

JRC Insurance Group helps you shop, compare and save on life insurance.





