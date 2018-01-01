Gerber Life Guaranteed Life Insurance

Gerber Life Insurance Company was founded in 1967 and is rated "A" (Excellent) for financial strength by AM Best Company.

With Gerber guaranteed life plans you can have peace of mind knowing that you’ve planned ahead to ease the burden of the cost of your final expenses for your family.

In today’s market, funeral prices can average over $7,000. If the unexpected occurs, your family could be faced with a funeral bill and other expenses that could be difficult to pay, especially at a time when your family is suffering the grief and loss of your passing.

With an affordable Gerber guaranteed life insurance policy, you’ll have the peace of mind that comes from knowing you’ve planned ahead to ease the burden of your final expenses.

Gerber Life offers people age 50 to 75 up to $15,000 of whole life insurance with guaranteed approval. You cannot be turned down due to any health problems.

The Gerber guaranteed issue life insurance plan provides up to $15,000 to help pay your:

Funeral and Burial Costs

Medical Bills

Leftover Debts

And, unlike a term life insurance policy, you’ll have access to cash value that builds up inside a Gerber guaranteed whole life plan. So, if you need the money early, you can use it.

A Gerber life guaranteed policy is a graded death benefit whole life insurance policy. If you die within the first two years of your policy for any reason other than an accident, all premiums plus 10% will be paid to your beneficiary.

After the two-year graded death benefit period, if you die for any reason, the full face amount of your life insurance policy will be paid to your beneficiary.

Guaranteed issue life insurance provides guaranteed approval with no health exam required and no health questions asked.

Regardless of your health you cannot be turned down.

If you are 50 to 75 years old, you can choose a guaranteed cash benefit of $3,000 to $15,000.

The application process is simple and easy. No doctor exam is required and there are no health questions for you to answer.

Your acceptance – regardless of your health status – is guaranteed.

Your spouse, if age 50 to 75 can get up to $15,000 of guaranteed benefit life insurance protection.

The Gerber Guaranteed Life Insurance Plans Offers:

Coverage for medical bills, debt and funeral expenses

Builds cash value available for loans

Rates never increase during life of your policy

Guaranteed acceptance

No medical examination required





Guaranteed Life Insurance