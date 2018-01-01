Buy Term Life Insurance without an Agent

Benefits of Term Insurance with No Agent





No need to meet with an agent

No need to sit through a high-pressure sales pitch

Quicker and Easier Process to purchase a policy

No Risk – Money-back guarantee from 30 to 60 days (usually) depending on the insurer and state requirements.

Term Life Insurance without an Agent

Top Pick – Haven Life Insurance Agency

Get up to $2,000,000 of affordable term life insurance today

Apply online in under 20 minutes, start coverage today

Rated A++ by AM Best

Haven Life uses the information provided in your application to make an instant decision on your application. Healthy, qualified applicants (based on the information provided in your life insurance application) can be insured immediately with no medical exam while other applicants can receive immediate coverage pending a medical exam.

Applicants age 60-64 are eligible to apply for up to $1 million in coverage; subject to underwriting approval.



Some qualified applicants (U.S. citizens up to the age of 59) will be able to finalize coverage without the need for a medical exam. The majority of applicants are still required to take a medical exam.



Keep in mind: Issuance of the policy or payment of benefits may depend upon the answers given in the application and the truthfulness thereof.



Top Pick – Globe Life Insurance

Get FREE Information on how $1* Can Buy Up To $100,000 Globe Life Insurance for Adults or Children

No Medical Exam - Simple Application.

No Waiting Period. Buy Direct.

Rates As Low As $3.49 per month.

Join 4.3 Million Policyholders.

No Phone Required. No Credit Required.

Buying Term Life Insurance Direct without an Agent

Buying your life insurance direct from an insurer, either online or over the phone can be a fast and easy way to get insured.

Nowadays, most life insurance companies allow you to get a free quote and purchase your insurance policy online.



It saves you time and it saves the insurance carrier money.



Save Time

The online quoting process is often much faster than purchasing insurance through an agent, so if timing is a factor for you, going direct may be the best option.

Save Money

Since insurance companies are saving money by not having to pay a fee to the insurance agent, they can pass those savings back to you. Which means you pay a lower monthly premium.

Direct Assistance from Life Insurer

The insurance company can also assist you in understanding the policy benefits, finding the right coverage, filling out the application, understanding policy options and provide continuing support and assistance on your life insurance policy.

