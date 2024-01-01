Can Seniors Purchase Life Insurance without a Medical Exam?



As our golden years approach, many of us start to think more about the future and the legacy we leave behind.

For seniors contemplating life insurance, one burning question often arises: "Can seniors purchase life insurance without a medical exam?" Yes, absolutely.

This useful option offers peace of mind without the need for invasive medical procedures.

Senior term life insurance with no medical exam is specifically designed for those who are between 50 to 80 years of age, and qualify for coverage.

In addition, guaranteed acceptance life insurance plans offer guaranteed approval for people ages 45 to 85 (*50 to 75 in NY).

These policies provide a simpler, quicker path to coverage, especially beneficial for those with health issues or a dislike of medical appointments. They allow seniors to bypass health exams that typically involve blood tests, EKGs, and other diagnostic procedures.





Compare Types of Senior Life Insurance No Exam Plans





When considering no exam life insurance, it's important to understand the different types available.

Some common plans include simplified issue life insurance and guaranteed issue life insurance. Simplified issue doesn't require a medical exam but may entail answering some health questions, whereas guaranteed issue requires no medical exam or health questions.

Simplified issue policies might evaluate your eligibility based on your responses to health-related questions and possibly check your medical history through other sources like pharmacy records.

On the other hand, guaranteed issue life insurance, while typically having higher premiums and lower coverage amounts, offers acceptance regardless of health condition.





Compare Insurance Companies Offering

Senior No Exam Life Insurance





Let's compare two major providers of no medical exam life insurance: Globe Life and Mutual of Omaha.

Globe Life offers simplified issue term life insurance policies. These are available up to $50,000 for senior applicants through age 80 with no medical exam, just a simple health questionnaire.

Mutual of Omaha provides a similar range, including a guaranteed issue whole life policy specifically catered to those between 45 and 85 years old, with coverage limits up to $25,000.

This plan doesn’t require any health questions or medical exams, making it a significant option for those with severe health issues or older applicants.





Top Pick – Globe Life Insurance

Get FREE Information On How $1* Buys $50,000 Globe Life Insurance For Seniors

No Medical Exam – Simple Application.

No Waiting Period. Buy Direct.

Rates As Low As $3.49 Per Month.

The Globe Life Family Of Companies Has Nearly 17 Million Policies In Force.

No Phone Required. No Credit Required.

The Globe Life Family Of Companies Has Over $224 Billion Of Coverage In Force.

Globe Life Is Rated A (Excellent) By A.M. Best Company As Of August 2023.





Highly Recommended – Mutual of Omaha

Mutual of Omaha offers guaranteed acceptance whole life insurance for people age 45 to 85. Choose $2,000 up to $25,000 of coverage. Rates start as low as $8.84 per month. There’s no medical exam and no health questions. You cannot be turned down. You can get a quote and apply online now. START HERE to get a FREE Quote.

Your life insurance policy comes with a 30 day Risk-Free, Money-Back Guarantee





Pros and Cons of No Exam Senior Life Insurance





The Pros

Now, let's address the benefits of no exam senior life insurance. For pros, these policies are quick and easy to apply for.

They reduce the stress associated with medical exams and the underwriting process is often much faster. This is a compelling option for those needing immediate coverage.





The Cons

Cons, however, include higher premiums as compared to medically underwritten policies.

Coverage amounts are generally lower and there might be a graded death benefit period, during which the full benefit isn’t payable unless the death is accidental.





How Much No Exam Life Insurance Can Seniors Buy?





The insurance cap for no medical exam policies is often lower than that of traditional policies.

Some insurers may offer a maximum amount of coverage around $25,000 to $50,000 range depending on your age and health, but limits can vary by life insurance company.

This amount can still significantly aid with final expenses and leaving some financial support to loved ones. Get a FREE Quote.





What if I Have Been Turned Down for Life Insurance?





If you've been declined life insurance before, no exam policies may provide a viable alternative.

These policies are structured to accept applicants who may not qualify for traditional life insurance due to health complications.

Guaranteed issue life insurance plans offer up to $25,000 of coverage and you can get insured if you meet the age requirement (ages 45-85, *50-75 in NY) for approval. Get a FREE Quote.





Are There Any Limitations?





It's key to be aware of any limitations.

For instance, many guaranteed issue no medical exam policies do not cover deaths related to pre-existing conditions within the first two years of the policy.

They may also include specific clauses on how death benefits are distributed over the initial 2 years of the policy; such as, paying out the premiums paid plus 10% interest if there insured dies within the first 2 years of being insured.

However, simplified issue term life insurance policies with no medical exam needed usually provide full death benefit coverage from the first day you are insured.





Is Senior No Medical Exam Life Insurance Right for You?





While evaluating if no medical exam life insurance is right for you, consider your needs and circumstances. If you have substantial health issues, want coverage fast without the hassle of screenings, or have been turned down before, these policies might be well-suited for you.

However, for those who are relatively healthy and not in urgent need of coverage, considering a traditional policy with a medical exam might afford you higher coverage at a more cost-effective rate. It’s a balancing act between convenience, cost, and coverage level.

Requesting a free quote for these types of policies is straightforward and can be done online or over the phone. This step is crucial in comparing what different policies and companies offer, helping you pinpoint which plan aligns best with your requirements and budget.





Summary

In summary, yes, seniors can absolutely purchase life insurance without undergoing a medical exam. Choices between simplified issue and guaranteed issue plans depend on one's health status and acceptance of potential higher costs for less invasive application processes.

It's wise to thoroughly compare plans not only in terms of their upfront costs and premiums but also how they manage benefits distribution over time, especially in terms of graded benefits and waiting periods for pre-existing conditions.

Remember, the ideal time to buy insurance is when you can still qualify for it. Don’t delay in considering life insurance because you anticipate problems in the medical exams. These no exam options could circumvent those concerns, ensuring you provide for those you care about.

By planning ahead and selecting a suitable insurance plan, seniors can secure their family's financial future and handle any final expenses with dignity and less burden on those left behind.

Ultimately, acquiring senior life insurance without a medical exam can be an expedient, albeit slightly more expensive route to peace of mind. It ensures that you are covered without additional stress during a time when focusing on life, love, and family is paramount. Always seek to get insured with a policy that fits not only your budget but also adequately addresses your needs and the well-being of your loved ones.





