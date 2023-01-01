Understanding Guaranteed Life Insurance in Delaware

Can I Buy Guaranteed Life Insurance in Delaware?

Yes, whether you live in Wilmington, Dover, Newark, Middleton, Milford, or anywhere else in the state of Delaware you may purchase guaranteed issue life insurance coverage.

You have several options to choose from in purchasing guaranteed life insurance in Delaware, including buying coverage over the internet, calling a life insurance carrier direct, or contacting an insurance agent in your area to request information and a free price quote for your policy.

Life insurance with guaranteed approval is available to all citizens of Delaware who meet the age requirements for approval. There may be some age restrictions which vary by insurance carrier.

However, several life insurers offer guaranteed issue plans for people between the ages of 45 to 80. Some of the leading providers of guaranteed policies include Mutual of Omaha, Met Life, Gerber, AIG and AAA, among others.

If you are looking for Delaware guaranteed approval life insurance coverage, then you should know what your options are. Guaranteed insurance is basic life insurance coverage that is typically used to pay for funeral, burial and end of life expenses. It can also be used for other expenses such as taxes, probate fees, and other final bills that are left behind. However, the beneficiary of your life insurance policy can spend the death benefit payout any way they choose.





What is Guaranteed Acceptance Life Insurance?

Guaranteed acceptance life insurance is a type of life insurance plan that guarantees that everyone who applies for a policy will be accepted, regardless of their current health or any pre-existing medical conditions.

Guaranteed-issue life insurance is a policy that provides death benefits to a beneficiary upon the death of the person who is insured by the policy. The insurance company will offer this policy to any applicant regardless of his or her past or present health issues.





You are Guaranteed Coverage If You:

Meet Age Requirements for Approval

Live in a State where the Insurance Company is Licensed and Offers the Plan

Can Pay the Premiums Required





Yes, you can buy a guaranteed life insurance plan for your spouse, too.





Features of Guaranteed Approval Life Insurance in Delaware





No Medical Examination Required

No Health Questions Asked

Up to $25,000 of Life Insurance Coverage

Guaranteed Acceptance for People Ages 45 to 85 – Varies by Insurer

Guaranteed spousal acceptance for applicants aged 45 to 85

Lifetime benefits catered to your individual needs

Benefits that will never decrease regardless of changes to your age or health

Affordable premiums that never increase regardless of changes to your age or health

Builds a cash value that can be borrowed from in the future

Available in almost every state and DC





Top Life Insurance Carriers offering Guaranteed Policies in Delaware





Mutual of Omaha

Up to $25,000 of coverage age 45-85 in most states

No physical exam and no health questions asked

Guaranteed Acceptance

30 day money-back guarantee.

Two year limited benefit period





Gerber Life

Up to $25,000 of coverage age 50-80 in all states except Montana

No doctor exam and no medical questions

Guaranteed Approval

Two year limited benefit period





Met Life

Rates as low as $10 per month.

Guaranteed Issue for ages 45-75.

Up to $20,000 of coverage available.

No medical examination required.

Two year limited benefit period.





AARP/NewYork Life

Up to $15,000 permanent group life insurance

Exclusively for AARP members

No medical exam and no health questions

Two year limited benefit period





Colonial Penn

Exclusively for ages 50 - 85 (most states)

You cannot be turned down because of your health

There are no health questions asked and no physicals to take

Two year limited benefit period





Pros and Cons of Delaware Guaranteed Issue Life Insurance





Advantages

No Doctor Exam Required

Easy to Get Insured

No Health Questions Asked

Quick Approval and Coverage





Disadvantages

Limited Amount of Life Insurance Available

Higher Rates than Regular Life Insurance Policies





Who is Guaranteed Life Coverage Best Suited For?

In some cases, people who would be turned down for life insurance are those who have serious health issues. These people do have an option because there are life insurance companies that will write a guaranteed life insurance policy for them.

These insurance policies do not require that applicants take a health exam. Anyone in any situation can apply for this type of life insurance coverage, and they are guaranteed to receive a policy.





A guaranteed issue policy is a good option for people looking for life insurance who have been in the following situations:

They are obese or a heavy smoker

They have had a heart attack recently

Their medical conditions are serious but not terminal

They have received a diagnosis of a serious medical condition

They have been denied for coverage by other life insurance companies





When to Choose Guaranteed Life Insurance?

If you have a health condition, preventing you from getting insured for other types of life insurance policies.





Delaware Guaranteed Life Insurance Quotes





Top Pick – Mutual of Omaha

Mutual of Omaha offers guaranteed acceptance whole life insurance for people age 45 to 85. Choose $2,000 up to $25,000 of coverage. Rates start as low as $8.84 per month. There's no medical exam and no health questions. You cannot be turned down.

Your life insurance policy comes with a 30 day Risk-Free, Money-Back Guarantee





Help protect your family’s financial future.

A Guaranteed Acceptance policy can ensure your family’s well-being by providing them with financial security when you are no longer able to.

A whole life insurance policy can be used to pay for final expenses, to leave an inheritance, fund a college savings plan, or provide money to your family for any debts or medical bills that you may leave behind.





Frequently Asked Questions





What is Guaranteed Issue Life Insurance?

Guaranteed issue life insurance provides life insurance coverage to applicants with health or lifestyle issues that may prevent them from qualifying for a traditional term or whole life insurance policy with a medical screening.





Do I Need a Health Exam to Qualify for Coverage?

No, you will not need to complete a medical exam to qualify for a Guaranteed Acceptance policy.





Will My Rates Ever Increase in the Future?

No, your life insurance premiums will never increase, regardless of any changes to your age, health, or lifestyle.





How Much Life Insurance Coverage Can I Buy?

A guaranteed acceptance policy usually offers up to $25,000 of coverage to applicants between the ages of 45 to 85 (Ages vary by insurance company).





Can My Life Insurance Company Cancel My Policy for Any Reason?

The life insurance company cannot cancel your life insurance policy for any reason if your premiums are paid, regardless of any health or lifestyle changes. If you decide to cancel your policy, you can do so at any time without penalties or fees.





What Do I Need to Know Before Buying a Life Insurance Policy?

Before shopping for life insurance, we recommend reviewing your coverage needs and your budget to determine how much life insurance you can afford. Keeping your policy affordable could prevent you from falling behind on premium payments and losing your insurance in the future.





How Much Life Insurance Do I Need?

Everyone’s need for life insurance is different and some people need more life insurance protection than others. Guaranteed issue policies are not designed to provide a replacement income, they were created to leave money behind for final expenses and burial costs.





Who Should I List as My Beneficiary?

A life insurance policy’s beneficiary can be an individual(s), a trust, a business, a charity, or an estate. The beneficiary listed on your life insurance policy will receive the death benefit from your insurance policy when you die.





Guaranteed Life Insurance in Delaware

End of Life Insurance