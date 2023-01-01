Burial Insurance in Oklahoma

When we lose a loved one, the last thing we want to worry about is how to pay for their funeral. Unfortunately, funeral costs can be exorbitant, with the average funeral in the United States costing between $7,000 and $10,000. That's where burial insurance comes in, providing families with the financial assistance they need during a difficult time.

Burial insurance is a type of life insurance policy designed specifically to cover funeral and burial expenses. In Oklahoma, many residents choose to purchase burial insurance to ensure their families don't have to shoulder the financial burden of their final arrangements.

What is Burial Insurance?

Burial insurance, also known as final expense insurance or funeral insurance, is a type of life insurance policy that is specifically designed to cover the costs of a person's funeral, burial, and related expenses. Unlike traditional life insurance policies, burial insurance typically has a lower face value and is intended to cover only the immediate expenses associated with a person's death.

Burial insurance policies can range in coverage from a few thousand dollars to tens of thousands of dollars, and they may offer a range of benefits, including:

Payment for Funeral and Burial Expenses, including the cost of the casket or urn, cemetery plot or cremation, headstone or marker, and other related expenses.

Payment for Outstanding Medical Bills or other Debts that a person may have at the time of their death.

Coverage for Accidental Death.





Why Burial Insurance is Important in Oklahoma





Oklahoma has a long history of family traditions, including those surrounding funerals and burials. In many communities, it is customary to have a large funeral service, which can be expensive. Funeral homes in Oklahoma can charge between $5,000 and $8,000 or more for a traditional funeral service, depending on the type of service and the options selected.

Many people in Oklahoma are choosing to purchase burial insurance to ensure their final expenses are covered. This can help alleviate the financial burden on their families and ensure that their final wishes are carried out without the added stress of figuring out how to pay for it.

Burial insurance policies are particularly important for people who may not have other resources to cover their final expenses. For example, people who have limited income or assets may not have the means to pay for their funeral and burial expenses out of pocket. Additionally, people who have medical conditions or are older may have difficulty obtaining traditional life insurance policies, making burial insurance a viable option for coverage.





How to Purchase Burial Insurance in Oklahoma





To purchase burial insurance in Oklahoma, you can start by researching insurance companies that offer these policies. Many insurance companies offer burial insurance policies, so it's important to shop around and compare coverage options and rates.

When selecting a burial insurance policy, it's important to consider the following:

The Face Value of the Policy: This is the amount that will be paid out to your beneficiaries upon your death.

The Cost of the Policy: The cost of burial insurance can vary based on factors such as your age, health, and the coverage amount you select.

The Terms of the Policy: Be sure to read the policy carefully and understand what is covered and what is not. Make sure you understand any exclusions or limitations on coverage, as well as the claims process.

The Insurance Company: Research the insurance company to ensure they are reputable and have a history of paying out claims in a timely manner.

It's also a good idea to discuss burial insurance with your family members or loved ones to ensure they understand your wishes and have the information they need to file a claim.

Burial insurance is an important consideration for anyone in Oklahoma who wants to ensure their final expenses are covered and their families are not burdened with the financial stress of paying for their funeral and burial. By purchasing burial insurance, Oklahomans can have peace of mind knowing that their final wishes will be carried out as they desired.

It's also important to note that burial insurance is not just for older adults or those with health problems. Anyone can purchase burial insurance, regardless of their age or health status. In fact, many younger people are starting to purchase burial insurance as a way to protect their families from unexpected expenses in the event of an untimely death.

Another benefit of burial insurance is that it is typically easier to qualify for than traditional life insurance policies. Many burial insurance policies do not require a medical exam, and some may only ask a few basic health questions. This can be particularly beneficial for people who have pre-existing health conditions or who may have difficulty obtaining traditional life insurance policies.

In addition to providing financial assistance for funeral and burial expenses, burial insurance can also offer emotional support to families during a difficult time. By having the financial burden lifted from their shoulders, families can focus on grieving and celebrating the life of their loved one, rather than worrying about how to pay for the funeral.

Overall, burial insurance is a valuable investment for anyone in Oklahoma who wants to ensure their final expenses are covered and their families are not burdened with the financial stress of paying for their funeral and burial. By doing some research, comparing coverage options, and selecting a reputable insurance company, Oklahomans can find a burial insurance policy that meets their needs and gives them peace of mind.





Can I Buy Burial Insurance in Oklahoma?

Yes, whether you live in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Norman, Broken Arrow, Edmond, or anywhere else in the state of Oklahoma, you may purchase burial insurance coverage.

You have several options to choose from in purchasing burial insurance in Oklahoma, including buying coverage over the internet, calling a life insurance carrier direct, or contacting an insurance agent in your area to request information and a free price quote for your policy.

Burial Insurance is available to all citizens of Oklahoma who meet the requirements for approval. There may be some age restrictions which vary by insurance carrier.

However, several insurers offer burial expense life insurance plans for people between the ages of 45 to 85. Some of the leading providers of burial policies include Mutual of Omaha, Gerber Life, Met Life, AIG, Gerber and AAA, among others.

Learn About Burial Insurance





Usually, burial life insurance coverage is a type of permanent life insurance that provides a limited amount of life insurance protection that lasts your entire lifetime.

With Burial Plans, you select the amount of coverage you need and there is no health exam or health questions required. These plans are called "Guaranteed Issue" because they guarantee approval for anyone who meets the age requirements for acceptance.





Amount of Coverage Available





The amount of insurance for burial coverage available will vary by insurer, usually from $2,000 up to $25,000. Note, if you need more insurance, you may purchase a policy from more than one insurance company.





Age Requirements to Get Insured





The availability of burial expense plans may vary by insurer, but could be 45-75, 40-80, or 45-85 years of age, to get guaranteed approval insurance for burial and related expenses.





Can I Get Burial Insurance for My Spouse?

Yes. If you are married, you have an Insurable Interest in your spouse, and you may purchase burial coverage on him or her. You can get a burial policy for yourself, and a separate policy on your spouse.





What If I Change My Mind?

Each guaranteed issue life insurance policy from Mutual of Omaha comes with a 30 day Free Look Period, based on the state requirements in your state of residence. This basically gives you a Full Refund of all premiums paid if you return your policy within the Free Look Period, which may vary from 10 days up to 30 days, depending on the state and the insurance company.





Oklahoma Burial Insurance Statistics





Expected OK life span: 76.10

Average OK household income: $78,040

Typical cost of an OK funeral and burial: Over $6,927

Typical cost of an OK cremation package: From under $2,141-$5,662





While cremations are becoming increasingly popular because they usually cost a lot less than a traditional burial, families may incur extra expenses to hold a service as with any funeral.

A final expense burial policy can make certain that your family has plenty of money to plan a dignified funeral and pay other bills like travel expenses or feeding guests; as well as, paying for the cost of your burial.





Burial and Related Final Expenses





Here are some sample costs for burial and related expenses:

Metal Casket - $2,500

Funeral Service Fee - $1,873

Transfer to Funeral Home - $324

Viewing - $301

Ceremony - $522

Vault - $1,395

Cremation Casket - $1,200

Embalming - $743

Cremation Fee - $350

Hearse - $299

Transportation - $136

Urn - $295

Cosmetic Preparations - $229

Pamphlets / Prayer Cards - $175

Headstone - $199 to $10,000

Burial Plot - $1,000 - $4,000

Flowers - $105 or more





What is the Average Cost of a Funeral in the USA?

It depends on whether you opt for a burial or cremation.

The average cost of a funeral and burial is $7,360, according to the latest data from the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA). If you get a vault — required by many cemeteries — that number rises to $8,755.

The average cost of a funeral and cremation is a little lower: $6,260.





Can Life Insurance Help Pay for a Funeral?

Yes. Your beneficiaries can use the payout from your policy to cover your funeral costs.

If you don’t have coverage in place yet, look into final expense life insurance — a permanent policy that’s specifically designed to pay for end-of-life costs, like a funeral, burial and unpaid medical bills.

Usually marketed to seniors over age 65, these policies are limited to smaller amounts that range from $2,000 to $25,000, and they don’t require a medical exam.





How Much Money Does an Oklahoma Burial Insurance Policy Cost?

We always suggest shopping around because some burial insurance companies are more competitive than others. Besides that, companies base their rates on health, age, and location. These are some examples of sample monthly premiums for a burial insurance plan in Oklahoma for a man who is 67 and doesn’t smoke:

$5,000: $35

$10,000: $64

$15,000: $92





Guaranteed Life Insurance for Seniors in Oklahoma





Even people with pre-existing health conditions can buy a burial policy.

With Guaranteed life insurance for seniors, there are no health questions asked.

However, the insured person has to outlive a waiting period in order to qualify for the entire death benefit from the insurance policy.

Before that, the policy might only refund previous payments (including interest) or pay the beneficiaries a part of the face value.

You can also find simplified issue policies that ask a few health questions, and these are cheaper, offer an immediate death benefit, and might also offer more benefit choices.

Also, some of these guaranteed plans offer life insurance to relatively healthy people over eighty years old.





Oklahoma Burial Insurance Quotes





Your life insurance policy comes with a 30 day Risk-Free, Money-Back Guarantee





