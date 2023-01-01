Final Expense Insurance in Colorado

Can I Buy Final Expense Insurance in Colorado?

Yes, whether you live in Denver, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Fort Collins, Lakewood, or anywhere else in the state of Colorado, you may purchase life insurance coverage to pay for final expenses. You have several options to choose from in purchasing final life insurance in Colorado, including buying coverage over the internet, calling a life insurance carrier direct, or contacting an insurance agent in your area to request information and a free price quote for your policy. Final Expense Insurance is available to all citizens of Colorado who meet the requirements for approval. There may be some age restrictions which vary by insurance carrier. However, several insurers offer final expense life insurance plans for people between the ages of 45 to 85. Some of the leading providers of burial policies include Mutual of Omaha, Met Life, AIG, Gerber and AAA, among others. Get a Free Quote



Final Expense Life Insurance





Usually, final life insurance coverage is a type of permanent life insurance that provides a limited amount of life insurance protection that lasts your entire lifetime.

With Final Expense Plans, you select the amount of coverage you need and there is no health exam or health questions required. These plans are called "Guaranteed Issue" because they guarantee approval for anyone who meets the age requirements for acceptance.





Amount of Coverage Available for Final Expenses





The amount of insurance for burial and funeral coverage available will vary by insurer, usually from $3,000 up to $25,000. Note, if you need more insurance, you may purchase a policy from more than one insurance company.





Age Requirements to Get Insured





The availability of burial expense plans may vary by insurer, but could be 45-75, 40-80, or even 45-85 years of age, to get guaranteed approval insurance for burial and related expenses.





Can I Get Final Expense Life Insurance for My Spouse?

Yes. If you are married, you have an Insurable Interest in your spouse, and you may purchase final expenses coverage on him or her. You can get a burial and funeral policy for yourself, and a separate policy on your spouse.





What If I Change My Mind?

Each life insurance policy comes with a Free Look Period, based on the state requirements in your state of residence.

This basically gives you a Full Refund of all premiums paid if you return your policy within the Free Look Period, which may vary from 10 days up to 30 days, depending on the state and the insurance company.

Statistics for Final Expense Insurance in Colorado





Expected CO life span: 78.3 years

Average CO household income: $107,446

Typical cost of a CO funeral and burial: $8,037

Typical cost of a CO cremation package: From $1,678





While cremations are becoming increasingly popular because they usually cost a lot less than a traditional burial, families may incur extra expenses to hold a service as with any funeral.

A final expenses policy can make certain that your family has plenty of money to plan a dignified funeral and pay other bills like travel expenses or feeding guests; as well as, paying for the cost of your burial.





Burial, Funeral and Related Final Expenses in Colorado





Here are some Sample Costs for Burial and related Final Expenses:





Metal Casket - $3,500

Funeral Service Fee - $1,810

Vault - $1,395

Cremation Casket - $1,200

Embalming - $677

Headstone - $199 to $10,000

Burial Plot - $1,000 - $4,000

Flowers - $90 or more

Dressing and Casketing - $300

Viewing - $322

Hearse - $342

Transfer to Funeral Home - $369

Utility Vehicle - $180

Urn - $295

Ceremony - $538

Pamphlets / Prayer Cards - $175





What is the Average Cost of a Funeral in the U.S.A?

It depends on whether you opt for a burial or cremation.

The average cost of a funeral and burial is $7,360, according to the latest data from the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA). If you get a vault — required by many cemeteries — that number rises to $8,755.

The average cost of a funeral and cremation is a little lower: $6,260.





Can a Final Expense Policy Pay for Burial and Funeral Costs?

Yes. Your beneficiaries can use the payout from your insurance policy to cover your funeral costs.

If you don’t have coverage in place look into final expense life insurance — a permanent life insurance policy that is specifically designed to pay for end-of-life costs, like a funeral, burial, and unpaid medical bills.

Usually marketed to seniors over age 65, these insurance policies are limited to smaller amounts of coverage which usually range from $5,000 to $25,000, and they don’t require a health exam.





How Much Money Does a Colorado Final Expenses Life Insurance Policy Cost?

We always suggest shopping around because some insurance companies are more competitive than others. Besides that, companies base their rates on health, age, and location.





These are some examples of sample monthly premiums for a final expense insurance plan in Colorado for a man who is 67 and doesn’t smoke:

$5,000: $37

$10,000: $65

$15,000: $82





Note: The Colorado final insurance rates above are just samples, and they could depend upon the company, location, and health underwriting. Either the applicant or family members might pay premiums for the insurance policy.





Guaranteed Life Insurance for Seniors in Colorado





Even people with serious pre-existing health conditions can buy a final expense policy.

Guaranteed life insurance for seniors asks no health questions. However, the insured person must outlive a waiting period (usually two years) to qualify for the entire death benefit.

Before that, the policy might only refund previous payments, or pay the beneficiaries a part of the face value of the life insurance policy.





Colorado Final Expense Insurance Quotes





Resources:





