Final Life Insurance for Ages 50-80

Final expense insurance, also known as burial insurance, is a type of permanent life insurance designed to help cover end-of-life costs; such as, funeral expenses and outstanding debts.

It's particularly important for people between the ages of 50 and 80, as this is a time when many individuals are approaching retirement and may have limited savings to cover these costs.





Top Final Life Insurance Companies for Ages 50-80





Top insurers that offer final expense insurance for people between the ages of 50 and 80 include:





Mutual of Omaha: Mutual of Omaha is a well-known insurer that offers a range of final expense insurance policies with competitive rates. The company provides several policy options with varying coverage amounts, so you can choose the policy that's right for your needs. Guaranteed approval is available for people ages 45 to 85 years old. AIG Direct: AIG Direct offers a range of final expense insurance policies with flexible coverage options, including a variety of policy amounts and payment terms. They offer policies to people with medical conditions, and policies are available with no medical exam. Lincoln Heritage Life Insurance Company: Lincoln Heritage Life Insurance Company offers a variety of final expense insurance policies, with coverage options ranging from $5,000 to $40,000. They offer competitive pricing, a no-medical-exam option, and the ability to choose a monthly or annual payment plan. Transamerica: Transamerica offers a range of final expense insurance policies with coverage amounts ranging from $2,000 to $50,000. Their policies are available with no medical exam, and they offer flexible payment options. Globe Life: Globe Life offers an affordable final expense insurance policy with a coverage amount of $50,000. They offer a simple application process, with no medical exam required, and a coverage guarantee for the life of the policy.

In addition to these top insurers, it's important to do your own research and compare quotes from several companies to ensure you find the policy that best fits your needs and budget.

When choosing a final expense insurance policy, it's important to consider the coverage amount, payment options, and any potential riders or additional features that may be available.





Top 10 Tips for Buying Final Life Insurance





Determine Your Coverage Needs: Before buying a final expense insurance policy, determine how much coverage you need. This will help you choose the right policy and ensure that you have enough coverage to cover your end-of-life expenses. Shop Around: Compare quotes from multiple insurers to find the best policy for your needs and budget. Consider factors such as coverage amount, payment options, and any additional features or riders. Read the Fine Print: Carefully review the policy terms and conditions to ensure you fully understand what is and isn't covered. Pay close attention to any exclusions or limitations. Consider the Financial Stability of the Insurer: Choose an insurer with a strong financial rating to ensure they will be able to pay out your claim when needed. Consider Your Health: Some final expense insurance policies require a medical exam, while others do not. Consider your health status when choosing a policy and whether or not a medical exam is required. Consider Your Age: The older you are when you buy a final expense insurance policy, the higher the premiums will be. Consider buying a policy earlier in life when premiums are lower. Look for Flexible Payment Options: Some final expense insurance policies offer flexible payment options, such as monthly or annual payments. Consider your budget and choose a policy with a payment plan that works for you. Consider any Additional Riders or Features: Some final expense insurance policies offer additional riders or features, such as a waiver of premium or accelerated death benefit. Consider whether these features are important to you and choose a policy that offers them. Review the Claims Process: Make sure you understand the claims process and what you need to do in the event of a claim. Choose a policy with a simple and straightforward claims process. Work with an Insurance Agent: Consider working with an insurance agent who specializes in final expense insurance. They can help you understand your coverage options, compare quotes, and choose the right policy for your needs.





By following these top 10 tips, you can ensure that you choose the right final expense insurance policy for your needs and budget. This can provide peace of mind and financial security for you and your loved ones.

Final expense insurance can provide peace of mind and financial security for you and your loved ones. By choosing the right policy, you can help ensure that your end-of-life expenses are covered and your loved ones are not left with a financial burden.





Top Pick – Mutual of Omaha

Mutual of Omaha offers guaranteed acceptance whole life insurance for people ages 45 to 85. Choose $2,000 up to $25,000 of coverage. Rates start as low as $8.80 per month. There’s no medical exam and no health questions.You cannot be turned down. You can get a quote and apply online now. START HERE to get a FREE Quote.

Your life insurance policy comes with a 60 day Risk-Free, Money-Back Guarantee





Review of Mutual of Omaha Guaranteed Acceptance Plan





The Mutual of Omaha Guaranteed Acceptance Final Expense Life Insurance plan is a guaranteed issue insurance policy designed to provide coverage to individuals who may have difficulty obtaining life insurance due to age or health concerns.

This plan offers a guaranteed acceptance policy to all applicants who meet the age requirement for approval, regardless of their health status.

The plan provides death benefits that can help cover end-of-life expenses such as funeral costs, outstanding debts, and other final expenses.

The coverage amount ranges from $2,000 to $25,000 and the policy has no medical exams or health questions, making it a convenient option for seniors who may have difficulty with a medical exam or may not want to answer health questions.

One of the main advantages of the Mutual of Omaha Guaranteed Acceptance plan is its ease of application. The application process is quick and straightforward, and approval is guaranteed, making it an ideal option for seniors who may not have the time or health to undergo a traditional medical exam.

Another advantage of the Mutual of Omaha Guaranteed Acceptance plan is its flexible payment options. Policyholders can choose between monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual premium payments, depending on their budget and preference.

One of the drawbacks of the Mutual of Omaha Guaranteed Acceptance plan is its relatively limited coverage amount. For individuals who require a higher coverage amount to cover their final expenses, they may need to consider a different type of life insurance policy.

Overall, the Mutual of Omaha Guaranteed Acceptance Final Expense Life Insurance plan is an excellent option for seniors who need coverage for their final expenses but may have difficulty obtaining life insurance due to age or health concerns.

Its guaranteed acceptance policy, quick and easy application process, flexible payment options, and renewable coverage make it a convenient and practical choice for many individuals.





