Term Life Insurance Quotes Tips 

Are You Shopping for an Affordable Term Life Insurance Policy?

If so, you may be looking to find some helpful ways to save some money on your policy.

After all, nobody wants to spend more than they have to on life insurance, especially in the world we find ourselves in today, living through a pandemic, and trying to find ways to save as much as we can.

Well, the good news is life insurance costs a lot less than most people expect.

That’s right. Many people estimate the cost of life insurance to be 2-3 times more than it will actually cost them to get insured.

Tips to Save on Term Life Insurance

Here is a list of helpful tips to save you more money on your term life insurance.

Tips for Comparing Term Life Quotes:

Compare Rates from several life insurance companies, because pricing does vary by insurer.

Compare Pricing for 10, 15, 20 and 30 years of term life coverage.

Review the Financial Strength Ratings of the insurance companies.

Don’t Buy More life insurance than you Need.

Buy life insurance while you are Young and Healthy, as rates increase with age.

Comparing different Limits of Coverage, as you may find it's not that much more costly to buy a higher limit of life insurance; for instance, $300,000 instead of $250,000.





NOTE: Life insurance quotes are Free. This is no charge to compare pricing on term life policies.

NO Exam Option: Yes, you may be able to purchase a term life policy without having to take any health examination. Today, more and more people are choosing to purchase their life insurance direct online without taking a medical exam. And, rates for no exam term life plans can be affordable compared to those policies that do require a physical.

What Do Comparisons for Term Life Insurance Quotes Provide?

When you request free quotes for term insurance you receive multiple price quotes from several different insurance carriers, which usually provide the following information:

The names of the insurance companies. Financial strength ratings of the insurers. The type and amount of life insurance quoted. The premiums quotes for the life insurance coverage. The premium payment options available.

In addition, the quote providers have a phone number and email address available for providing assistance with understanding your life insurance quotes, and helping you apply for your life insurance policy.

How to Save Money on Life Insurance

There are several tips you can use to help you get more affordable life insurance premiums.

Compare Rates – You may save up to 50% or more on your premiums by comparing prices among several insurers. Choose Term over Permanent – Permanent life insurance costs up to 5-10 times more than term insurance policies. Annual Premium Payments – Insurers charge an additional processing fee for monthly or quarterly premium payments. Paying premiums once (annually) per year will save you money. Get Healthy – Improve your overall health by eating right, exercising and lowering your cholesterol to qualify for a better rate on life insurance. Quit Smoking – Smokers pay up to 5-10 times more than non-smokers for the same amount of life insurance protection. Lose Weight – People who are obese or overweight pay a higher premium because of the greater risk of developing health problems which could shorten your life expectancy. Avoid High Risk Hobbies – People who take part in high risk hobbies; such as, B.A.S.E. Jumping, mountain climbing, racer driving or skydiving pay a higher rate for life insurance.

What are the Benefits of Comparing Term Life Premium Quotes?

There are several benefits to comparing life insurance quotes online, including:

Convenience – You can compare instant life insurance quotes online from the convenience of your home or office any time of day or night.

– You can from the convenience of your home or office any time of day or night. No Sales Pressure – You can use your computer to compare quotes there’s no need to meet with an insurance agent, and no sales pressure.

– You can use your computer to compare quotes there’s no need to meet with an insurance agent, and no sales pressure. Quick and Easy – It only takes a couple of minutes to fill out a quote request form and receive your free, instant term life quote comparisons online.

Keep in mind when comparing your premium quotes for life insurance from several life insurers make sure you consider not only the lowest prices, but how long the insurance company has been in business, and their financial strength rating.

Also, after reviewing prices you may want to contact your family members and friends to ask if they have any experience with the life insurance carrier you are considering buying your life insurance policy from – they may have a policy with the insurer and know whether or not the insurance company is good and provides good customer service.

When shopping for your life insurance policy make sure you consider how long you will need protection (how many years) and how much you can afford to spend each month on your life insurance plan.

The process of comparing quotes is quick and easy, and there’s absolutely no obligation.

Three Simple Steps

Answer a few simple questions on the Quote Request form. Instantly compare price quotes from top-rated carriers. Select the life insurance policy that’s right for you.

