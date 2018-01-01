Where To Get Life Insurance Quotes?

This is one of the first steps in the process of shopping for a life insurance plan.





When comparing quotes for life insurance make sure you consider the following:

Your Budget

Amount of Life Insurance You Need

Type of Life Insurance You Need – Term or Permanent

How Long You Need Life Insurance to Last to Accomplish Your Goals

Financial Strength Rating of the Insurance Company







Term Life Insurance versus Permanent Life Insurance





Term life insurance is intended for people who need short-term protection for a period of 40 years or less.





Term life provides temporary coverage for a period of up to 40 years. If you outlive the policy term, your coverage ends with no payout of any benefits. If you die during the policy term, your beneficiary is paid the death benefit from your policy.





Term insurance might be right for you if you need a large amount of life insurance on a small budget. With term life you can choose coverage for 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35 or 40 years.





Permanent life insurance offers lifetime coverage. Permanent insurance may build up cash value inside the policy over time from which you may be able to take a loan, if needed. However, permanent insurance costs up to 5 to 10 times more than term life insurance.





How to Save on Life Insurance





Here are several tips that may help you save money when purchasing your life insurance policy.

These tips are easy to understand, and anyone can use them to save some money when buying life insurance.





Compare Rates – By comparing rates you may save up to 70% on your life insurance because each insurer has their own set of rates, and rates can vary quite a bit between companies.

– By comparing rates you may save up to 70% on your life insurance because each insurer has their own set of rates, and rates can vary quite a bit between companies. Choose Term Life – Term Life is the cheapest form of coverage offering the lowest rates by far, compared to permanent life insurance.

– Term Life is the cheapest form of coverage offering the lowest rates by far, compared to permanent life insurance. Quit Smoking – Smokers pay 2 to 3 times more for the same amount of life insurance compared to Non-Smokers. So, if you smoke, it pays to quit smoking.

– Smokers pay 2 to 3 times more for the same amount of life insurance compared to Non-Smokers. So, if you smoke, it pays to quit smoking. Get Healthy – Lower your cholesterol level and your weight to qualify for lower rates on your life insurance.

– Lower your cholesterol level and your weight to qualify for lower rates on your life insurance. Don’t Buy More Life Insurance Than You Need – Use a life insurance needs calculator to determine how much life insurance you really need.

– Use a life insurance needs calculator to determine how much life insurance you really need. Choose Annual Premium Payments – They are lower than paying monthly premiums. The insurance company charges a finance fee for monthly payments.

– They are lower than paying monthly premiums. The insurance company charges a finance fee for monthly payments. Buy at Least 6 Months Before Your Next Birthday – Rates are based on your age closest to your birth date. So, if you buy within 6 months of your next birthday, you will be charged based on that age, not your current age.

– Rates are based on your age closest to your birth date. So, if you buy within 6 months of your next birthday, you will be charged based on that age, not your current age. Buy Coverage While You are Young and Healthy – Rates for younger adults are lower, and healthy people get lower rates on life insurance than those with health issues.





How to Compare Life Insurance Quotes





Do You Want to Compare Quotes on Life Insurance Policies?





If so, you have three options available for finding the best price on your policy.





You can call up life insurance companies one-by-one and ask for a life insurance quote. Contact a local, licensed independent life insurance broker to meet with you and compare rates on life insurance from companies the broker has access to. You could visit a life insurance web site that offers instant life insurance price comparisons from a network of more than 40 highly-rated life insurance carriers.





NOTE: It’s much quicker and easier to get instant life insurance quotes on the internet.





Reasons to Compare Pricing of Life insurance on the Internet





Compare rates from the convenience of your home 24/7.

You get Instant quote comparisons from over 40 life insurers.

No need to meet with an insurance agent.

No high-pressure sales pitch.

No obligation to buy.





Life Insurance Quotes





Additional Resources:





Life Insurance Needs Calculator – Find out how much life insurance to buy.

Top Life Insurance Companies – Review list of leading life insurance carriers.

AM Best Financial Ratings – Learn about financial strength ratings of insurers.





Where to Get Life Insurance Quotes